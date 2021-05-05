The Exec. VP & CFO of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec. VP & CFO of Sharps Compliance (SMED – Research Report), Diana Diaz, sold shares of SMED for $1.34M.

Following Diana Diaz’s last SMED Sell transaction on February 03, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.3%. In addition to Diana Diaz, 2 other SMED executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sharps Compliance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.53 million and quarterly net profit of $6.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.41 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.67 and a one-year low of $5.45. SMED’s market cap is $280 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.20.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00, reflecting a -10.9% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.