The Exec. VP & CFO of Chesapeake Energy (Other OTC: CHKAQ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec. VP & CFO of Chesapeake Energy (CHKAQ – Research Report), Domenic Dell’osso, sold shares of CHKAQ for $7,370.

In addition to Domenic Dell’osso, 5 other CHKAQ executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Dell’osso’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $192.40 and a one-year low of $1.86. CHKAQ’s market cap is $19.07 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.00. Currently, Chesapeake Energy has an average volume of 265.54K.

The insider sentiment on Chesapeake Energy has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.