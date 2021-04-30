The EXEC VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO of Whirlpool is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EXEC VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO of Whirlpool (WHR – Research Report), James Peters, exercised options to sell 37,496 WHR shares at $152.69 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.85M.

Following James Peters’ last WHR Sell transaction on August 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 109.6%. In addition to James Peters, 2 other WHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Whirlpool’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.36 billion and quarterly net profit of $433 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.33 billion and had a net profit of $154 million. The company has a one-year high of $246.24 and a one-year low of $101.03. Currently, Whirlpool has an average volume of 411.78K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $234.00, reflecting a 1.2% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $19.85M worth of WHR shares and purchased $2.39M worth of WHR shares. The insider sentiment on Whirlpool has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Whirlpool Corp. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing home appliances. The company’s products include home laundry appliances, home refrigerators and freezers, home cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. Its brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp,Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. The company operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.