The Exec. Vice Pres. & Secretary of Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Exec. Vice Pres. & Secretary of Entercom Communications (ETM – Research Report), Andrew Sutor, bought shares of ETM for $3,750.

In addition to Andrew Sutor, 6 other ETM executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Sutor’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Entercom Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $414 million and GAAP net loss of -$487,535,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $411 million and had a GAAP net loss of $387 million. Currently, Entercom Communications has an average volume of 967.25K. The company has a one-year high of $7.12 and a one-year low of $1.34.

The insider sentiment on Entercom Communications has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company with a portfolio of radio stations in top markets across the United States. It focuses on creating marketing solutions that incorporate the company’s audio, digital, and experiential assets. The company was founded by Joseph M. Field in 1968 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.