The Exec. Chairman and Co-Founder of Select Medical (NYSE: SEM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Exec. Chairman and Co-Founder of Select Medical (SEM – Research Report), Robert Ortenzio, sold shares of SEM for $322.8K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Select Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion and quarterly net profit of $30.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.26 billion and had a net profit of $23.86 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.61 and a one-year low of $12.96. Currently, Select Medical has an average volume of 943.37K.

The insider sentiment on Select Medical has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra.