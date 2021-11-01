The EVP,Chief Underwriting Officer of Renaissancere Holdings (NYSE: RNR) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP,Chief Underwriting Officer of Renaissancere Holdings (RNR – Research Report), Ross Curtis, bought shares of RNR for $994.6K.

Following Ross Curtis’ last RNR Buy transaction on February 04, 2013, the stock climbed by 63.9%. This recent transaction increases Ross Curtis’ holding in the company by 5.87% to a total of $18.49 million.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Renaissancere Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion and GAAP net loss of -$440,377,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $55.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $185.05 and a one-year low of $137.66. Currently, Renaissancere Holdings has an average volume of 458.09K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $166.00, reflecting a -12.2% downside.

Ross Curtis’ trades have generated a -13.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.