The EVP Worldwide Business Affairs of Electronic Arts is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP Worldwide Business Affairs of Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report), Joel Linzner, exercised options to sell 2,000 EA shares at $35.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $232.8K.

Following Joel Linzner’s last EA Sell transaction on February 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.3%. In addition to Joel Linzner, 9 other EA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Electronic Arts’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and quarterly net profit of $418 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $209 million. The company has a one-year high of $120.20 and a one-year low of $85.70. EA’s market cap is $34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.94, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.05M worth of EA shares and purchased $118.3K worth of EA shares. The insider sentiment on Electronic Arts has been neutral according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joel Linzner’s trades have generated a -31.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.