The EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE MKT: CMT) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO of Core Molding Technologies (CMT – Research Report), John P. Zimmer, bought shares of CMT for $35.45K.

In addition to John P. Zimmer, 4 other CMT executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction John P. Zimmer’s holding in the company was increased by 3.37% to a total of $1.05 million.

The company has a one-year high of $8.35 and a one-year low of $1.03. Currently, Core Molding Technologies has an average volume of 15.16K.

The insider sentiment on Core Molding Technologies has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of sheet molding compound; and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company produces and sells products for light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles and automotive aftermarket, marine, construction and other commercial products. Core Molding Technologies was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.