The EVP, TREASURER & CFO of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WTBA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, TREASURER & CFO of West Bancorporation (WTBA – Research Report), Douglas Gulling, sold shares of WTBA for $140.9K.

Following Douglas Gulling’s last WTBA Sell transaction on March 03, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.7%.

Based on West Bancorporation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $25.45 million and quarterly net profit of $11.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.87 million and had a net profit of $8.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.69 and a one-year low of $15.50. Currently, West Bancorporation has an average volume of 47.27K.

The insider sentiment on West Bancorporation has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

West Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St. Cloud. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.