The EVP, Telco Services & GM EMEA of Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Telco Services & GM EMEA of Five9 (FIVN – Research Report), Scott Welch, sold shares of FIVN for $45.67K.

Following Scott Welch’s last FIVN Sell transaction on June 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 62.3%. In addition to Scott Welch, 5 other FIVN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Five9’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $138 million and GAAP net loss of -$12,332,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.09 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $201.75 and a one-year low of $93.62. Currently, Five9 has an average volume of 645.31K.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $206.31, reflecting a -22.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Five9 has been negative according to 72 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization, and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.