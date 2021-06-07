The EVP Supply Chain & Asset Prot. of Burlington Stores is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP Supply Chain & Asset Prot. of Burlington Stores (BURL – Research Report), Mike Metheny, exercised options to sell 20,137 BURL shares at $58.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.15M.

Following Mike Metheny’s last BURL Sell transaction on December 09, 2016, the stock climbed by 216.6%. In addition to Mike Metheny, one other BURL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Burlington Stores’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.19 billion and quarterly net profit of $171 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $802 million and had a GAAP net loss of $334 million. The company has a one-year high of $339.28 and a one-year low of $168.46. Currently, Burlington Stores has an average volume of 330.15K.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $361.00, reflecting a -16.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Burlington Stores has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.