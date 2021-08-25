The EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl of Travelers Companies is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Strat Dev & Pres Intl of Travelers Companies (TRV – Research Report), Maria Olivo, exercised options to sell 9,903 TRV shares at $59.74 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.6M.

Following Maria Olivo’s last TRV Sell transaction on May 07, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.7%. In addition to Maria Olivo, one other TRV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Travelers Companies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.69 billion and quarterly net profit of $934 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.4 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $40 million. The company has a one-year high of $162.71 and a one-year low of $105.67. Currently, Travelers Companies has an average volume of 47.25K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $165.50, reflecting a -2.9% downside. Three different firms, including Bank of America Securities and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Travelers Companies has been negative according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a New York-based company and was founded in 1853. The company provides commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.