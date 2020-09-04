The EVP, Special Projects of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Special Projects of Fabrinet (FN – Research Report), Toh-Seng Ng, sold shares of FN for $746.4K.

Following Toh-Seng Ng’s last FN Sell transaction on September 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.3%. In addition to Toh-Seng Ng, 3 other FN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $76.85 and a one-year low of $44.00. Currently, Fabrinet has an average volume of 698.40K. FN’s market cap is $2.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.60.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.40, reflecting a -13.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Fabrinet has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.