The EVP, Sec. & General Counsel of Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Sec. & General Counsel of Kemper (KMPR – Research Report), Carl Thomas Evans, sold shares of KMPR for $431.8K.

Following Carl Thomas Evans’ last KMPR Sell transaction on August 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $84.91 and a one-year low of $53.81. KMPR’s market cap is $5.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.60. Currently, Kemper has an average volume of 155.47K.

The insider sentiment on Kemper has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.