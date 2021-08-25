The EVP, Sales of Carter’s is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Sales of Carter’s (CRI – Research Report), Julie D’emilio, exercised options to sell 2,800 CRI shares at $42.61 a share, for a total transaction value of $295.7K.

Following Julie D’emilio’s last CRI Sell transaction on November 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.3%. In addition to Julie D’emilio, 2 other CRI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Carter’s’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $746 million and quarterly net profit of $71.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $515 million and had a net profit of $8.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $116.92 and a one-year low of $76.47. Currently, Carter’s has an average volume of 623.35K.

The insider sentiment on Carter’s has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment comprises sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.