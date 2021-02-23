The EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty of Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty of Mondelez International (MDLZ – Research Report), Robin Hargrove, sold shares of MDLZ for $2.51M.

Following Robin Hargrove’s last MDLZ Sell transaction on May 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 12.1%. In addition to Robin Hargrove, 2 other MDLZ executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Mondelez International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.3 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.16 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.91 billion and had a net profit of $733 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.00 and a one-year low of $41.19. MDLZ’s market cap is $76.71 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.86, reflecting a -17.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Mondelez International has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, meals, chocolate, gum, and candy. Its brands include but not limited to Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits; Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates; and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.