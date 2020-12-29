The EVP, Regional CEO of ServisFirst Bancshares is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP, Regional CEO of ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS – Research Report), Bibb Lamar, exercised options to buy 10,000 SFBS shares at $5.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $55K.

Following this transaction Bibb Lamar’s holding in the company was increased by 13.55% to a total of $3.4 million. This is Lamar’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on ServisFirst Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $93.25 million and quarterly net profit of $43.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.22 million and had a net profit of $37.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.90 and a one-year low of $21.76. SFBS’s market cap is $2.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.35M worth of SFBS shares and purchased $55K worth of SFBS shares. The insider sentiment on ServisFirst Bancshares has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bibb Lamar’s trades have generated a -6.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.