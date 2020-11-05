The EVP- RE Ops of Piedmont Office (NYSE: PDM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP- RE Ops of Piedmont Office (PDM – Research Report), Wells George, bought shares of PDM for $22.86K.

This recent transaction increases Wells George M.’s holding in the company by 3.15% to a total of $773.8K. In addition to Wells George, one other PDM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $24.78 and a one-year low of $11.26. PDM’s market cap is $1.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.00.

The insider sentiment on Piedmont Office has been positive according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.