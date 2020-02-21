The EVP, Quality of Autoliv is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP, Quality of Autoliv (ALV – Research Report), Svante Mogefors, exercised options to sell 1,605 ALV shares for a total transaction value of $119.8K. The options were close to expired and Svante Mogefors disposed stocks.

Following Svante Mogefors’ last ALV Sell transaction on February 07, 2014, the stock climbed by 17.1%. In addition to Svante Mogefors, one other ALV executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.01 and a one-year low of $61.07. Currently, Autoliv has an average volume of 593.05K. ALV’s market cap is $6.56B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.24.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $119.8K worth of ALV shares and purchased $8,122 worth of ALV shares.

Svante Mogefors’ trades have generated a 16.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics.