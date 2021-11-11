The EVP – Principal Subsidiary of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBTC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP – Principal Subsidiary of Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC – Research Report), Diane Silva, sold shares of EBTC for $20.11K.

Following Diane Silva’s last EBTC Sell transaction on September 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.2%.

Based on Enterprise Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $38.96 million and quarterly net profit of $9.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.86 million and had a net profit of $10.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.90 and a one-year low of $23.61. EBTC’s market cap is $492 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.80.

The insider sentiment on Enterprise Bancorp has been neutral according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank that engages in the provision of gathering deposits. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Construction; Residential Mortgages; Home Equity Loans and Lines; and Consumer. It also offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions. The company was founded by George L. Duncan on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.