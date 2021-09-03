The EVP; PRESIDENT WORKPLACE of Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP; PRESIDENT WORKPLACE of Kimball International (KBAL – Research Report), SMITH KOURTNEY, sold shares of KBAL for $27.43K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KBAL’s market cap is $453 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 62.40. The company has a one-year high of $14.86 and a one-year low of $10.10. Currently, Kimball International has an average volume of 149.81K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $27.43K worth of KBAL shares and purchased $122.2K worth of KBAL shares. The insider sentiment on Kimball International has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimball International, Inc. engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. It focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.