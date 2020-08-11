The EVP & President, Tools&Storage of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & President, Tools&Storage of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK – Research Report), Jaime Ramirez, sold shares of SWK for $3.52M.

Following Jaime Ramirez’s last SWK Sell transaction on November 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.4%. In addition to Jaime Ramirez, 2 other SWK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $173.67 and a one-year low of $70.00. SWK’s market cap is $25.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $158.18, reflecting a -0.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Stanley Black & Decker has been negative according to 112 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.