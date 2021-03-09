The EVP, President – PeopleReady of Trueblue (NYSE: TBI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, President – PeopleReady of Trueblue (TBI – Research Report), Taryn Owen, sold shares of TBI for $315.8K.

Following Taryn Owen’s last TBI Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $22.54 and a one-year low of $12.02. TBI’s market cap is $797 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.60. Currently, Trueblue has an average volume of 176.69K.

TrueBlue, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following business segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and others. The PeopleManagement segment supplies contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. The PeopleScout segment covers the provision of permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing for its customers for all major industries and jobs. TrueBlue was founded by John Ross Coghlan and Glenn Welstad in 1989 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.