The EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of Dana Holding (NYSE: DAN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies of Dana Holding (DAN – Research Report), Aziz Aghili, sold shares of DAN for $624.5K.

Based on Dana Holding’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.99 billion and had a net profit of $45 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.44 and a one-year low of $15.41. DAN’s market cap is $3.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.33, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dana Holding has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment comprises of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts, for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.