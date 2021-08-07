The EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report), Thepaut Eric Francis Yves, sold shares of BSX for $1.84M.

Following Thepaut Eric Francis Yves’ last BSX Sell transaction on November 27, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

Based on Boston Scientific’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $147 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.29 and a one-year low of $32.99. BSX’s market cap is $63.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 120.70.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.36, reflecting a -24.7% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BSX with a $51.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Boston Scientific has been negative according to 135 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boston Scientific Corporation engages in the manufacturing of medical devices and products that are used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company provides implantable devices including heart monitors, technologies for treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders, and devices for diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and pulmonary problems.