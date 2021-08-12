The EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of Boston Scientific is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report), Thepaut Eric Francis Yves, exercised options to buy 20,000 BSX shares at $13.08 a share, for a total transaction value of $261.6K.

Following this transaction Thepaut Eric Francis Yves’ holding in the company was increased by 30.24% to a total of $3.76 million. This is Yves’ first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

Based on Boston Scientific’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.08 billion and quarterly net profit of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $147 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.29 and a one-year low of $32.99. Currently, Boston Scientific has an average volume of 333.78K.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.36, reflecting a -26.4% downside. 13 different firms, including Argus Research and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BSX with a $51.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.84M worth of BSX shares and purchased $261.6K worth of BSX shares. The insider sentiment on Boston Scientific has been neutral according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Boston Scientific Corporation engages in the manufacturing of medical devices and products that are used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company provides implantable devices including heart monitors, technologies for treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders, and devices for diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and pulmonary problems.