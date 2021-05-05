The EVP & Pres. Access Segment of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP & Pres. Access Segment of Oshkosh (OSK – Research Report), Frank Nerenhausen, sold shares of OSK for $2.56M.

Following Frank Nerenhausen’s last OSK Sell transaction on February 03, 2021, the stock climbed by 32.1%. In addition to Frank Nerenhausen, 2 other OSK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Oshkosh’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion and quarterly net profit of $99.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a net profit of $68.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $130.02 and a one-year low of $55.33. Currently, Oshkosh has an average volume of 314.97K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $143.00, reflecting a -10.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Oshkosh has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.