The EVP Portfolio Mgt & Trans of Columbia Property (NYSE: CXP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Portfolio Mgt & Trans of Columbia Property (CXP – Research Report), Kevin Hoover, bought shares of CXP for $49.25K.

Following this transaction Kevin Hoover’s holding in the company was increased by 3.23% to a total of $1.71 million.

Currently, Columbia Property has an average volume of 789.68K. The company has a one-year high of $23.13 and a one-year low of $17.98.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.