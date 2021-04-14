The EVP, Policy & General Counsel of Liveperson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of Liveperson (LPSN – Research Report), Monica Greenberg, sold shares of LPSN for $75.66K.

In addition to Monica Greenberg, 5 other LPSN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Liveperson’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of -$13,256,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.07 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $72.23 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Liveperson has an average volume of 446.10K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.45, reflecting a -27.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Liveperson has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.