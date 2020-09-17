The EVP, People and Places of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP, People and Places of Intuit (INTU – Research Report), Laura Fennell, sold shares of INTU for $6.37M.

In addition to Laura Fennell, 6 other INTU executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.82 billion and quarterly net profit of $445 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $994 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44 million. The company has a one-year high of $360.00 and a one-year low of $187.68. INTU’s market cap is $82.05 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.60.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $379.07, reflecting a -14.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Intuit has been negative according to 90 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Laura Fennell's trades have generated a -15.8% average return based on past transactions.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.