The EVP Operations of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP Operations of SBA Communications (SBAC – Research Report), Mark Ciarfella, sold shares of SBAC for $1.92M.

Following Mark Ciarfella’s last SBAC Sell transaction on June 03, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.7%. In addition to Mark Ciarfella, 3 other SBAC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on SBA Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $549 million and GAAP net loss of -$11,745,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $517 million and had a GAAP net loss of $127 million. The company has a one-year high of $328.37 and a one-year low of $232.88. Currently, SBA Communications has an average volume of 478.01K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $334.90, reflecting a -4.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on SBA Communications has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SBA Communications Corporation is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure including towers, indoor/outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cells. The company primarily operates in North, Central, and South America and South Africa.