The EVP of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of Wintrust Financial (WTFC – Research Report), David L. Larson, bought shares of WTFC for $72.6K.

Following this transaction David L. Larson’s holding in the company was increased by 20.46% to a total of $633.8K. This is Larson’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Based on Wintrust Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $463 million and quarterly net profit of $85.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $395 million and had a net profit of $79.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.25 and a one-year low of $59.34. Currently, Wintrust Financial has an average volume of 411.29K.

Four different firms, including Raymond James and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $187.5K worth of WTFC shares and purchased $136.1K worth of WTFC shares. The insider sentiment on Wintrust Financial has been positive according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management.