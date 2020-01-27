The EVP of Wintrust Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP of Wintrust Financial (WTFC – Research Report), Thomas Zidar, exercised options to sell 2,948 WTFC shares at $37.85 a share, for a total transaction value of $187.5K. The options were close to expired and Thomas Zidar disposed stocks.

In addition to Thomas Zidar, 2 other WTFC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Wintrust Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $463 million and quarterly net profit of $85.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $395 million and had a net profit of $79.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $78.25 and a one-year low of $59.34. Currently, Wintrust Financial has an average volume of 411.29K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $187.5K worth of WTFC shares and purchased $136.1K worth of WTFC shares. The insider sentiment on Wintrust Financial has been positive according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Zidar's trades have generated a 9.8% average return based on past transactions.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management.