The EVP of Transdigm Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the EVP of Transdigm Group (TDG – Research Report), Bernt Iversen, exercised options to sell 65,000 TDG shares at $82.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $33.05M.

Following Bernt Iversen’s last TDG Sell transaction on August 15, 2012, the stock climbed by 440.9%. In addition to Bernt Iversen, one other TDG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $673.51 and a one-year low of $200.06. TDG’s market cap is $27.5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.60. Currently, Transdigm Group has an average volume of 294.05K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $500.58, reflecting a 1.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Transdigm Group has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TransDigm Group, Inc. engages in producing, designing, and supplying of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that predominately provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power, and mechanical motion control technologies. The Airframe segment covers operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that are used in non-power airframe applications utilizing airframe and cabin structure technologies. The Non-Aviation segment focuses on operations that primarily develop, produce, and market products for non-aviation markets. The company was founded by W. Nicholas Howley and Douglas W. Peacock on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.