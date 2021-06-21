The EVP of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Timberland Bancorp (TSBK – Research Report), Edward Colman Foster, sold shares of TSBK for $33.82K.

Following Edward Colman Foster’s last TSBK Sell transaction on December 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.7%.

Based on Timberland Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.24 million and quarterly net profit of $7.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.85 million and had a net profit of $5.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $30.75 and a one-year low of $16.01. TSBK’s market cap is $231 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.60.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.