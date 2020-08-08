The EVP of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Sykes Enterprises (SYKE – Research Report), Lawrence Zingale, sold shares of SYKE for $150.4K.

Following Lawrence Zingale’s last SYKE Sell transaction on March 27, 2018, the stock climbed by 4.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sykes Enterprises’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $411 million and quarterly net profit of $13.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $389 million and had a net profit of $11.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.24 and a one-year low of $22.12. SYKE’s market cap is $1.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.67, reflecting a -12.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sykes Enterprises has been negative according to 74 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing. The EMEA segment covers outsourced customer engagement solutions and fulfillment services. The Other segment represents other items such as corporate and other costs, other income and expense, and income taxes. The company was founded by John H. Sykes in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.