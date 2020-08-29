The EVP of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT – Research Report), William Dishman, sold shares of SYBT for $80.39K.

Following William Dishman’s last SYBT Sell transaction on November 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.5%. In addition to William Dishman, 2 other SYBT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stock Yards Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $45.55 million and quarterly net profit of $13.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.4 million and had a net profit of $16.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.72 and a one-year low of $22.98. Currently, Stock Yards Bancorp has an average volume of 33.92K.

The insider sentiment on Stock Yards Bancorp has been negative according to 128 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc is the holding company. The Bank provides commercial and personal banking services in the Louisville, Kentucky, Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets through full-service banking offices. Bancorp in addition to its traditional commercial and personal banking activities has a wealth management and trust department offering a wide range of investment management, retirement planning, trust and estate administration and financial planning services. Bancorp has two reportable operating segments: commercial banking and wealth management and trust. Its services include loan and deposit services, cash management services, securities brokerage activities, mortgage origination and wealth management and trust activities.