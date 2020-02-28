The EVP of Spire (NYSE: SR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Spire (SR – Research Report), Steven Rasche, bought shares of SR for $52.48K.

Following this transaction Steven Rasche’s holding in the company was increased by 34.51% to a total of $585.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $88.00 and a one-year low of $73.82. SR’s market cap is $4.07B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.81. Currently, Spire has an average volume of 241.73K.

The insider sentiment on Spire has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spire Inc. operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.