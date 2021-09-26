The EVP of Sigmatron International is Exercising Options

On September 24 it was reported that the EVP of Sigmatron International (SGMA – Research Report), Raj Upadhyaya, exercised options to sell 9,500 SGMA shares at $3.20 a share, for a total transaction value of $89.11K.

In addition to Raj Upadhyaya, 2 other SGMA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sigmatron International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $85.74 million and quarterly net profit of $8.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $60.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $900.7K. The company has a one-year high of $12.47 and a one-year low of $2.83. Currently, Sigmatron International has an average volume of 517.31K.

SigmaTron International, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. The company was founded in November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL.