The EVP of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS – Research Report), Rex McKinney, bought shares of SFBS for $38.93K.

This is McKinney’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Rex McKinney’s holding in the company was increased by 3.08% to a total of $1.29 million.

Based on ServisFirst Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $105 million and quarterly net profit of $41.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.78 million and had a net profit of $36.24 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.90 and a one-year low of $24.82. SFBS’s market cap is $1.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.34.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $400K worth of SFBS shares and purchased $114.3K worth of SFBS shares. The insider sentiment on ServisFirst Bancshares has been positive according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.