The EVP of Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) is Selling Shares

Today, the EVP of Renasant (RNST – Research Report), James W. Gray, sold shares of RNST for $26.25K.

Based on Renasant’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $177 million and quarterly net profit of $29.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $147 million and had a net profit of $37.45 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.84 and a one-year low of $18.22. RNST’s market cap is $1.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $28.67, reflecting a 12.2% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $26.25K worth of RNST shares and purchased $811.4K worth of RNST shares. The insider sentiment on Renasant has been positive according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services through its the Renasant Bank. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.