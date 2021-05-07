The EVP of Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is Selling Shares

On May 5, the EVP of Pacwest Bancorp (PACW – Research Report), James Pieczynski, sold shares of PACW for $2.19M.

Following James Pieczynski’s last PACW Sell transaction on November 29, 2018, the stock climbed by 9.6%. This is Pieczynski’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on LTC back in February 2020

Based on Pacwest Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $298 million and quarterly net profit of $150 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $272 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.43 billion. The company has a one-year high of $45.00 and a one-year low of $14.53. Currently, Pacwest Bancorp has an average volume of 832.39K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.50, reflecting a -4.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.19M worth of PACW shares and purchased $26.11K worth of PACW shares. The insider sentiment on Pacwest Bancorp has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Pieczynski's trades have generated a 15.5% average return based on past transactions.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company that specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.