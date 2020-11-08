The EVP of Packaging (NYSE: PKG) is Selling Shares

On November 6, the EVP of Packaging (PKG – Research Report), Thomas Hassfurther, sold shares of PKG for $981.4K.

In addition to Thomas Hassfurther, 2 other PKG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $124.74 and a one-year low of $71.05. Currently, Packaging has an average volume of 704.33K. PKG’s market cap is $11.68 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.50, reflecting a 6.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Packaging has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, as well as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.