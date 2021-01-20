The EVP of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ: ORRF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF – Research Report), Barbara Brobst, sold shares of ORRF for $64.8K.

Following Barbara Brobst’s last ORRF Sell transaction on June 24, 2015, the stock climbed by 3.3%. In addition to Barbara Brobst, 4 other ORRF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Orrstown Financial Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.4 million and quarterly net profit of $4.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.41 million and had a net profit of $6.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.36 and a one-year low of $11.40. ORRF’s market cap is $197 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.60.

The insider sentiment on Orrstown Financial Services has been positive according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.