The EVP of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ: OVBC) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC – Research Report), Bryan Stepp, bought shares of OVBC for $93.

Following Bryan Stepp’s last OVBC Buy transaction on November 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.20 and a one-year low of $19.20. OVBC’s market cap is $113 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.60.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.