The EVP of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) is Buying Shares

Today, the EVP of Nucor (NUE – Research Report), Chad Utermark, bought shares of NUE for $2.81M.

This recent transaction increases Chad Utermark’s holding in the company by 29.8% to a total of $16.82 million. Following Chad Utermark’s last NUE Buy transaction on May 04, 2021, the stock climbed by 17.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nucor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.79 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.51 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.33 billion and had a net profit of $109 million. The company has a one-year high of $110.97 and a one-year low of $41.87. NUE’s market cap is $31.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $107.86, reflecting a -1.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $7.04M worth of NUE shares and purchased $2.81M worth of NUE shares. The insider sentiment on Nucor has been negative according to 84 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.