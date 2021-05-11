The EVP of Nucor is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the EVP of Nucor (NUE – Research Report), Raymond Napolitan, exercised options to sell 65,789 NUE shares at $48.80 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.78M.

Following Raymond Napolitan’s last NUE Sell transaction on April 29, 2021, the stock climbed by 18.9%. In addition to Raymond Napolitan, 6 other NUE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Nucor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.02 billion and quarterly net profit of $942 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.62 billion and had a net profit of $20.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $103.98 and a one-year low of $35.75. NUE’s market cap is $30.31 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.30.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.60, reflecting a 12.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Nucor has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Raymond Napolitan's trades have generated a -28.1% average return based on past transactions.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments. The Steel Products segment includes steel joists and joist girders, steel deck, fabricated concrete reinforcing steel, cold finished steel, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel grating, tubular products businesses, piling products business, and wire and wire mesh. The Raw Materials segment consists direct reduced iron, and ferrous and nonferrous metals. The company was founded by Ransom E. Olds in 1905 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.