The EVP of Northern is Exercising Options

On November 13 it was reported that the EVP of Northern (NTRS – Research Report), Clair Joyce St, exercised options to sell 29,154 NTRS shares at $58.79 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.63M.

In addition to Clair Joyce St, one other NTRS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $110.48 and a one-year low of $60.67. Currently, Northern has an average volume of 792.11K. NTRS’s market cap is $18.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $88.83, reflecting a -0.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Northern has been negative according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.