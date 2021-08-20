The EVP of Matson (NYSE: MATX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Matson (MATX – Research Report), Rusty Rolfe, sold shares of MATX for $389.7K.

In addition to Rusty Rolfe, one other MATX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Matson’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $875 million and quarterly net profit of $163 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $524 million and had a net profit of $32.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $79.05 and a one-year low of $36.78. MATX’s market cap is $3.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.10.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.09M worth of MATX shares and purchased $75.16K worth of MATX shares. The insider sentiment on Matson has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rusty Rolfe's trades have generated a -12.6% average return based on past transactions.

Matson, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers marine freight, container stevedoring, maintenance, and terminal activities. The Logistics segment includes domestic and international rail intermodal services, regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, expedited freight operations, supply chain management, storage, and distribution services. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.