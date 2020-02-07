The EVP of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of ManpowerGroup (MAN – Research Report), Mara Swan, sold shares of MAN for $242.1K.

In addition to Mara Swan, 2 other MAN executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Mara Swan’s last MAN Sell transaction on October 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.99 and a one-year low of $78.14. Currently, ManpowerGroup has an average volume of 449.36K. MAN’s market cap is $5.47B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.99.

The insider sentiment on ManpowerGroup has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mara Swan’s trades have generated a -0.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.